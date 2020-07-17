Floating Cinema, with social distancing boats, coming to Austin

article

A unique movie viewing experience will be making its way to Austin later in 2020.

The "Floating Cinema", a cinema made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat, will be coming to Austin the week of September 23rd.

Event organizers say the movies being shown will be a mix of "golden oldies and new releases" that will be announced when tickets go on sale.

Free popcorn will also be provided for everyone attending and other, movie snacks and drinks will be available purchase before you "set sail."

The event will only be in the area for a week and tickets require patrons to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only. Event organizers say this will also ensure that social distancing will be practiced in and between boats.