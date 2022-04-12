Florida woman says she will pay off her mother's house after winning $1M from lotto scratch-off

article

A Florida woman plans to pay it forward after winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery says 41-year-old Tenesia Hollins bought the winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Pensacola.

When asked what she planned to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery officials that the first thing she wanted to do was pay off her mother's house.

"She's done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her," Hollins said.

RELATED: Baby Grady: Couple names newborn son after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Hollins chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Advertisement

The ticket she purchased, "500X the Cash," sells for $50 a ticket, and features a top prize of $25 million.