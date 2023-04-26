Flower Mound High School band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Flower Mound High School band will perform at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Lewisville ISD school is one of 10 chosen from a list of 100.

"The Flower Mound High School Marching Band consistently delivers dynamic and intricate performances with bold design and storytelling as one of the most well-rounded band programs in America," said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. "Their musicianship sets this band high above the rest and the Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Flower Mound High School Marching Band for their debut in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!"

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Lewisville ISD

This will be the band’s first parade performance. But since it’s scheduled for next year, the students have some time to practice and raise money to cover travel expenses.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade selection committee gave the band $10,000 to help with its fundraising efforts.