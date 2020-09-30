FM 973, FM 812 completely shut down due to overturned 18-wheeler

The intersection of FM 812 and FM 973 in southeast Travis County is completely closed as cranes work to upright an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at around 9 a.m. Wednesday about the 18-wheeler, which was transporting the base of a wind turbine that weighs about 187,000 pounds.

Two cranes from San Antonio have been called in to help get it back upright. Both cranes are on scene.

According to officials, the driver was attempting to make a wide right turn onto FM 973, when the turbine detached from his truck. No one was injured.

Why the turbine detached is under investigation, but TCSO believes the driver was traveling slow when this happened, somewhere between 5-10 mph.

FM 973 and FM 812 will be completely shut down while the cranes are working.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

