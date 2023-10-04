Ford lays off 400 Michigan workers due to UAW strike

Ford laid off another 400 workers due to the auto workers union's strike, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The latest casualty hit 350 workers at Ford's Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant. The layoffs will take effect on Oct. 5.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," read a statement from Ford.

The layoffs are due to the UAW's strike announcement last week, which targeted Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. It was one of two facilities hit last Friday, with the other being General Motors' Delta plant near Lansing.

Ford has now laid off 1,330 employees due to the UAW strike - one of many impacts rippling from the expanding strike against the Detroit 3.

Ford's latest offer was its seventh to the UAW. It included pay raises of 20%, cost-of-living-adjustment allowances, and a removal of all tiers. Temporary workers would also be included in profit sharing and a full ratification bonus.