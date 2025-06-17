Former APD sergeant pleads guilty after investigation into concerns about excessive force

article

A former Austin Police Department sergeant has pleaded guilty after an investigation into concerns about excessive force.

APD Sergeant Brian Yarger pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and official oppression. This comes after an investigation into concerns about using excessive force during the arrest of Shaun Johnson on June 2, 2024.

As part of the plea deal, Yarger will complete 12 months of deferred adjudication probation. He will also be required to surrender his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement ("TCOLE") peace officer license.

Yarger must also write an apology letter to each of the victims in his three cases, complete anger management, and complete any recommended classes.

The backstory:

In June 2024, a Tesla driver caught video of a man waving a gun at him. The driver flagged down a police officer who reviewed the video, and tracked down the man with the gun.

APD arrested the man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a car club gathering.

However, officers also detained three bystanders. They claimed the three were interfering with public duties.

Bystanders told FOX 7 Austin the three people were just trying to protect their children.

What they're saying:

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza released a statement on the deal:

"We are grateful to the Austin Police Department for shedding light on these incidents. These cases were investigated by APD’s Special Investigations Unit and subsequently presented to our Civil Rights Unit. Ensuring accountability in law enforcement when laws are violated is essential for rebuilding community trust and maintaining the safety of our community."