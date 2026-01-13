Former Bastrop correctional officer accused of smuggling items into prison for inmates: officials

The Brief A former Bastrop correctional officer smuggled prohibited items into prison for inmates Officials said this bribery scheme went on for nearly two years at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Bastrop



A former Bastrop correctional officer pleaded guilty to one count of bribery.

He is accused of smuggling prohibited items into prison for inmates.

What we know:

According to court documents, 49-year-old Waldemar Perez was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Bastrop from May 23, 2021, to May 11, 2023.

When he was employed there, he smuggled prohibited items into the facility and gave them to prisoners in return for bribes.

Perez would get items from the prisoners' friends and relatives outside the prison, secretly transport items into the prison, hide the items in different places, and then would tell the prisoners where to find the items. For example, on May 3, 2023, Perez received $300 as a bribe to smuggle cigarettes and e-cigarettes into the prison for an inmate.

During his time there, he received tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from prisoners or others paying on the prisoners' behalf.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Perez pleaded guilty to one count of bribery. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A federal judge will determine any sentencing.