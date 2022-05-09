Former Elgin mayor indicted for theft of property

A former Elgin mayor was indicted for theft of property by a Travis County Grand Jury.

According to documents, Christopher Cannon, a licensed insurance agent, allegedly acquired payments from the company Baker's Backhoe Services, but failed to submit those payments to obtain insurance policies from Jan. 27, 2015 - Aug. 21, 2019, 37-year-old.

Cannon was arrested on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. On Monday, May 9, he was indicted for the offense of theft of property. The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or confinement not to exceed 10 years.

"The alleged theft occurred over a five-year span between January 2015 and August 2019," said TDI Prosecutor Brian Chandler. "As a result of the theft, the victim company didn’t have any insurance coverage during that time. Fortunately, the company didn’t need to rely upon the insurance they thought they’d purchased, otherwise, the company could have suffered financial ruin."

The investigation was conducted by the Texas Department of Insurance’s Fraud Unit, and the prosecution will be handled by the Travis County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Complex Crimes Unit.

Advertisement

Cannon's next court setting is set for May 19, 2022, in the 331st District Court.