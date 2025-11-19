Former Killeen housing director sentenced to prison for embezzling nearly $300k

article

The former executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority (KHA), Deandra Johnson, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Wednesday for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds for personal use.

Former Killeen Housing Director Sentenced

What we know:

Johnson, 53, of Austin, appeared before U.S. District Judge David Counts in federal court in Waco. In addition to the three-year prison term, Judge Counts ordered Johnson to pay $297,473.30 in restitution.

According to court documents, Johnson fraudulently obtained KHA funds while overseeing the agency and used them to pay for a wide range of personal expenses, including rent, utilities, auto maintenance, internet service, airline tickets, and furniture. A portion of the stolen funds was also used to purchase a new vehicle.

Authorities stated that Johnson attempted to hide her actions by developing multiple kickback schemes.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas condemned Johnson's actions. "In stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while overseeing the Killeen Housing Authority, Deadra Johnson selfishly betrayed not just the federal government and American taxpayers, but also the hundreds of families who depended on KHA services," Simmons said.

Johnson was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with theft of government property. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 11, 2025.

Special Agent in Charge Robert Lawler with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Office of Inspector General (OIG), emphasized that Johnson "exploited her position and violated the public trust by stealing federal funds that were intended to help provide housing for the most vulnerable people in our community." Lawler added that Johnson "orchestrated a plot to use that money to pay for a life of luxury for herself and her family members, which included purchasing multiple vehicles, first-class plane tickets, and paying for other personal expenses."

Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran for FBI San Antonio echoed those sentiments, stating that Johnson's actions "diverted critical government funds away from individuals who depend on them during their most challenging moments."

The case was investigated by HUD OIG and the FBI, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff prosecuted the case.