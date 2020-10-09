Former teachers create COVID-19 dashboard for Pflugerville ISD

A new unofficial online dashboard is looking to send a message to Pflugerville ISD with how they are handling COVID-19.

“I feel like what we’ve been asking for has been consistent, we’re asking for transparency and we are asking leadership to listen to the concerns of the people who are being directly affected by the decision being made at the highest levels,” said Dan Dawer.

Both Dawer and Kimberly Carroll recently resigned from the district and created an online dashboard that updates COVID cases within the district.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

“Our dashboard, we are updating as soon as we get confirmation from the staff of the district or parents who are notified from the district so we are updating in real-time,” said Dawer.

The district does have its own dashboard on its website. It’s how slowly it’s updated Dawer said which pushed them to make their own.

“They are meeting the minimum requirements the state of Texas has set to update those numbers once a week but the problem is the virus doesn’t wait a week to spread,” said Dawer.

RELATED: Austin ISD welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

Carroll said before the dashboard they originally had a private social media group. “That was just kind of to get teachers together and parents and just community members together in one place to talk about what the district is doing,” said Carroll.

A look at both the district’s site and the unofficial dashboard shows very similar numbers.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Pflugerville ISD for any comments on the unofficial dashboard or how frequently they updated their own. As of Thursday evening, they have not responded.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.