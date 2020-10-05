Austin ISD welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

The Austin Independent School District is welcoming students back to campus for the first time since the pandemic began. The plan right now is to have capacity at 25% for the first two weeks and then slowly bump that number up.

If all goes well, AISD officials say that by the fourth week the district could be up to 75% capacity.

Of course, classroom learning is not going to look like it did in previous years.

AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde recently gave a presentation on the district's reopening plans and the Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott was there to give his approval for in-person learning.

Dr. Escott said his office is seeing low transmission rates when people follow protocols of social distancing, masking, proper hygiene, and self-screening before leaving the house.

Screening for students, staff, and visitors is required by AISD before entering buildings.

For in-person learning, families were given the option to have their students return or stay home and continue with virtual learning. If parents decide to change their mind either way, they need to notify their child's campus.

Austin ISD WiFI buses will continue to serve students and new bus safety protocols are in place.

Full reopening plans can seen here.

Officials also want to remind parents about a change in the school calendar that was recently announced. The district moved a professional development day from October 12 to Election Day, November 3 so that it could decrease the number of people expected on campuses that may be potentially used as voting sites.

__

