Former Texas elementary school teacher gets life in prison for sexual abuse of children

Hays County officials say a 53-year-old former elementary school teacher has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of children and sentenced to life in prison.

Andrew Palmore was sentenced on October 16th and got the maximum punishment allowed by law.

Officials say Palmore has no possibility of parole.

The backstory:

In February of 2022, the Kyle Police Department began investigating Palmore, a former teacher at Blanco Vista Elementary School, after a report of child sexual abuse.

The minor child who reported the abuse was not a student at Blanco Vista Elementary.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Det. Pedro Carrasco Jr. uncovered evidence of a previous investigation regarding another child by the San Marcos Police Department and interviewed Palmore.

Officials say Palmore admitted to sexually abusing three children and he also revealed that one of the victims was part of the San Marcos Police Department investigation.

The investigation also led to the discovery of additional elementary-aged children who claimed that Palmore sexually abused them, including former students of the defendant at Casey Elementary School in Austin, Texas, during the 2000s.

Dig deeper:

During the trial, six different children whom Palmore abused, as well as two adult women who were victims of Palmore's during his time at Casey Elementary, testified.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins says Palmore used his position as a teacher to gain to children and to garner the trust of the community and parents and that it's impossible to know the true extent of Palmore's sexual bau

What they're saying:

"Children are the most vulnerable members of our society, and today, the children of Hays County have been made safer by ensuring a dangerous sexual predator will never have access to another child again. Bringing this predator to justice was truly a team and community effort," Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Schmidt said.

Schmidt and Assistant District Attorney Daniella Garcia prosecuted the case.

"We’d like to thank Det. Carrasco for his hard work, thoroughly investigating this case that led to the discovery of victims that spanned the defendant’s 20-year career as a teacher, the brave survivors who stood up to their offender, the victim assistant coordinator who demonstrated extraordinary powers in managing to keep everything on track and all of the witnesses who testified in the trial. We also appreciate the time and attention of the jurors who rendered justice. We hope the victims find some measure of reassurance knowing that they are safer, and they have the community’s support," Schmidt added.

"This case highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement, prosecutors, and the community in ensuring justice is served," said Dr. Jeff Barnett, Kyle Police Chief. "Our department remains committed to protecting children, preventing abuse and holding offenders fully accountable to the fullest extent of the law."