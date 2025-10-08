Former U.S. Army Ranger returns to Austin after being arrested by Israeli forces

The Brief An Austin man and former U.S. Army Ranger returned after being arrested by Israeli forces The man was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to bring aid to Gaza Out of the 462 activists who took part in the fleet, six are still in Israeli custody



A former U.S. Army Ranger and activist was met with cheers as he made his return to Austin.

Greg Stoker was among over 400 activists who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The fleet consisted of 42 civilian vessels which attempted to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza by breaking the Israeli Naval barricade.

Last week, all 42 vessels, including Stokers, were stopped by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean.

After being detained, Stocker was held in an Israeli prison with other activists.

Greg Stocker returns to Austin

Congressman Lloyd Doggett helped to facilitate the Austin man's release. Stocker was able to get out on a Slovakian charter flight, and eventually made his way back to Austin Tuesday evening.

Stoker was greeted with hugs and kisses from friends and family members who had long awaited his return. Stepping outside the terminal, he was greeted by dozens of supporters who had made their way out to welcome him back.

Stoker is among hundreds of activists who have since been deported from Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's website states that out of the 462 activists who took part, six are still in Israeli custody.