Fort Bend Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after two brothers were killed in weekend shooting

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects involved in a shooting on Saturday night.

Two Fresno brothers are now dead after a shooting that took place shortly after 8 p.m.

Deputies responded to a home near the intersection of Broadmore and Doreen Avenue where they found 15-year-old Devin Massey and his 17-year-old brother, Jonathan, dead in a car in the driveway.

“To be executed in your own driveway, it’s beyond understanding,” said family friend, Rebekah Foley.

Foley is considered to be a second mom to the two young teens and says everyone’s still in shock.

“It’s sad that their story has been cut short,” said Foley.

Preliminary information from a witness is that an unknown number of suspects in masks approached the three victims in their vehicle in the driveway and began shooting.

The family said the teens were randomly targeted.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 26, this remains an open investigation.

They’re still trying to determine if there was an exchange of gunfire or if shots were fired after the suspects had fled.

“The boys that were in the car were sitting in the driveway. They did not have guns. No guns found on the premises,” says Foley.

The mother at the time was celebrating her birthday over the weekend when she got the devastating call about her two boys.

There is still one young teen in the hospital in stable condition.

At the time of the shooting, one person was detained and later released after his involvement could be clarified.

“All I can say is that you couldn’t have taken two better kids from us, just respectful good kids,” said Foley.

The motive in the shooting is still unknown.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office will have a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.