Fort Worth car dealership employee found dead, 2 co-workers missing

Police in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a woman at the car dealership where she worked. Two of her co-workers are also missing.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani with the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were called to Bills Auto Sales in the 4200 block of Benbrook Highway on Monday.

He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the call but said responding officers found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Family members who turned to social media for help said they believe the victim is one of two related women who work at the dealership.

Mayson Lairson said his mother, aunt and their boss went missing from their job at Bills Auto Sales Monday morning.

The shop was closed down sometime before 11 a.m. even though it was supposed to stay open until 6 p.m. and their vehicles were all still there, he said.

“It is important to note this is not regular behavior. My mother is on life-threatening medication and my aunt walks with a cane. Neither just disappears without letting their family know anything,” he wrote on Facebook.

Toni Lewis said police later told the family they believe the three employees were victims of a burglary. They are still waiting to learn the identity of the woman who was found dead.

“But as of right now all we know is it’s a burglary homicide and we found out late last night that there was one deceased body in the building and it’s a female. Either it’s my mom or my cousin and the other two are still missing. We don’t know exactly who yet. They won’t let us identify until the medical examiner calls one of us,” she wrote on Facebook.

Officer Pollozani confirmed homicide detectives are investigating. He called it a very sad case but said he could not release any more details at this time.

Police are actively looking for the two co-workers of the deceased, he said.