LIVE: Texas governor 2026 primary results

Texas voters are deciding Tuesday who will face-off during the governor’s race in November.

On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott has won the party's nomination and will run for a record fourth term.

Democratic Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa leads the crowded field for her party.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If not, top vote-getting candidates advance to a runoff on May 26.

Results will begin to update after polls close at 7 p.m. as precincts report.

