Fort Worth ISD confirms monkeypox diagnosis at one of its campuses

Fort Worth ISD confirmed a case of monkeypox at one of its schools.

Tarrant County Public Health notified the district that someone at Arlington Heights High School tested positive.

The person's identity is not being released. It's unclear if it was a student or staff member.

As a precaution, the district said it is sanitizing the campus.

A letter went home to parents advising them to monitor their students’ health for any symptoms over the next 21 days.