TEA appoints new enforcer to lead investigations into 'flawed' teachers

The Brief Texas named Levi Fuller as the first Inspector General for Education Misconduct. The role will oversee investigations, sanctions, and enforcement against educator misconduct. The appointment follows a surge in high-profile teacher investigations statewide.



The commissioner of the Texas Education Agency has made his appointment to the new Inspector General for Education Misconduct role.

The purpose of the new role is to act as an enforcer of policies to foster safe learning environments, following widespread investigations into Texas educators the agency calls "flawed."

The latest:

Levi Fuller has been appointed into the new role by TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, the agency announced Wednesday. Fuller will oversee the enforcement of educator misconduct policies and processes within the agency.

Fuller will work to conduct investigations and cases, including decisions related to certification sanctions, placement on the Do Not Hire Registry, settlement decisions and case closures.

He previously served as a Chief of Staff for State Representative Andy Hopper and as an Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Attorney General of Texas.

What they're saying:

"I look forward to the impactful work Levi Fuller will do in service of our students, families and school systems," said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. "With more than a decade of experience holding bad actors accountable, Levi will help root out the flawed few that sow distrust among families and school communities while helping to restore confidence in the teaching profession."

"I know the positive impact my teachers had on my life, and I want all students in our public schools, including my own children, to have that same experience. My mandate from Commissioner Morath is to do everything in the TEA’s power to ensure a safe learning environment for all Texas students, and I intend to see that mandate fulfilled," Fuller said.

The backstory:

The creation of a new inspector role follows a recent influx of investigations into Texas teachers by the education agency. Notable among these were cases opened for hundreds of teachers accused of making inappropriate comments after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

More than 350 Texas educators were investigated by the agency in the wake of the September 2025 fatal shooting, after which a lawsuit was filed by the Texas American Federation of Teachers, on the grounds that the agency was unlawful in pursuing action against the teachers for expressing free speech.

Earlier in 2025, investigations were launched into hundreds of teachers accused of fraudulent teacher certification practices. According to prosecutors, many teachers were believed to have paid others to stand in for them in their certification exams, falsifying their results.

Most recently, the TEA released new guidance for handling student walkouts as many young people in Texas are starting to participate in anti-ICE protest efforts. The agency said Tuesday that teachers who facilitate walk-outs will be subject to investigation and sanction, including licensure revocation. The guidance came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to strip school funding in response to the walk-outs.