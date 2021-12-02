FOX 7 Care Force: How veterans organizations are trying to stay relevant

The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are both more than 100 years old and have lost membership mainly through the passing of older vets.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren talks to leaders of two large veterans organizations to find out what they are doing to stay relevant since they are losing members due to old age.

