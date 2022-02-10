FOX 7 Care Force: transitioning out of the military and into the workforce

Eric Ryan, Marine veteran with the University of Phoenix, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the challenges many veterans face when transitioning out of the military and into the workforce.

Ryan says a poll conducted by the University of Phoenix revealed that there's a disconnect between veterans and their knowledge of what tools they need to transition.

Veterans transition out of the military with hefty skill sets, but relating them to the workforce is where the connection is challenging, the poll finds.

