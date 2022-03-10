FOX 7 Care Force: Veterans struggling with illnesses from burn pits

A serious issue that is plaguing tens of thousands of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan is now getting the attention it deserves. Many vets are experiencing an array of lung diseases and cancers, and they believe it's been caused by burn pits.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with veterans and their caregivers at the Fort Worth VA Clinic to talk about expanding and improving care for sick military members.

Biden has questioned whether burn pits of military waste in Iraq led to his son Beau's death.

Mike Warren has more in this week's Care Force.

