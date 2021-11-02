FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott, Beto in virtual tie for Texas governor

A poll from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University's Baker Institute shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is virtually tied with Beto O'Rourke.

Abbott currently leads with 44% of support to O’Rourke’s 43-percent, among voters who actually cast ballots in 2020. Ten percent of those polled are currently undecided who they would choose for governor.

Glen Smith, a senior strategist with Progress Texas and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey talk about the new poll.

