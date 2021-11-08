FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott continues to demand removal of 'pornography' from Texas schools

Abbott argued in the letter that the Texas Association of School Boards has an "obligation" to identify any inappropriate materials in its schools and "remove any such content."

"You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school," the governor wrote.

Ben Sterling, a teacher from Round Rock, joins Mike Warren to talk about Abbott's directive to develop statewide standards preventing "pornography" and "other obscene content in Texas public schools."

