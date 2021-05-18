FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott ends federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texans will not be able to receive the $300 weekly unemployment supplement after June 26, 2021.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions on Abbott's decision to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits for Texans.
