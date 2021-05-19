FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott signs law banning abortions as early as 6 weeks

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a law that bans abortions in Texas before many women even know they are pregnant and differs singularly from similar efforts nationwide: leaving enforcement to private citizens, who can sue doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

The law puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other states that ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, possibly as early as six weeks. It would take effect in September, but federal courts have mostly blocked states from enforcing similar measures.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Diana Gomez from Progress Texas share their opinions on the new law that would ban abortions as early as 6 weeks.

