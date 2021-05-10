FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott to face challengers for governor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has some new challengers for his position come election time next year.

Former Senator Don Huffines, a Republican from Dallas, announced today that he will challenge Abbott in the 2022 GOP primary. Huffines has been very critical of Abbott's coronavirus policies, which have angered many in the GOP.

The latest UT/Texas Tribune poll has Texas Republicans overwhelmingly supporting Abbott with 77 percent approving of the way he is doing his job, however along party lines, it's closer with 43 percent approving and 45 percent disapproving.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss Gov. Abbott's vulnerability in 2022.

