FOX 7 Discussion: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court
AUSTIN, Texas - Judge Amy Coney Barrett officially became Justice Barrett following a private ceremony in the Supreme Court's East Conference Room Tuesday morning.
Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Judicial Oath to Barrett, officially making her the court's 103rd Associate Justice.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their perspectives on the rushed confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.