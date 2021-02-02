FOX 7 Discussion: Biden signs immigration orders to address family separation

President Joe Biden signed executive orders Tuesday to address family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, border security, and legal immigration, expanding efforts to quickly undo changes to immigration policy over the last four years.

"The last president of the United States issued executive orders that I thought were very counter-productive to our security, counter-productive to who we are as a country, particularly in the area of immigration," Biden said from the Oval Office.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and immigration attorney Pooja Sethi talk about Biden's immigration orders aimed at reuniting families.