FOX 7 Discussion: CDC recommends K-12 students wear masks in school

The CDC announced Tuesday it has changed its stance on mask-wearing, particularly for school children. The new recommendation suggests students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 should be wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

President of Education Austin, The Teachers' And Employees' Union For Austin ISD, Ken Zafiris joins FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss this CDC recommendation that K-12 students should wear masks in the classroom.

