FOX 7 Discussion: Federal judge dismisses COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit about forcing employees at a Houston hospital to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired.

The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.

This decision has raised questions over vaccine mandates and passports.

UT law professor Elizabeth Sepper joins Mike Warren to discuss what this lawsuit could mean for vaccine requirements.

