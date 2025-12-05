Avocado oil spill closes 15th Street exit on I-35

The Brief AFD responding to avocado oil spill on I-35 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 was closed Oil has leaked into a storm drain, says AFD



A "significant amount of avocado oil" shut down an exit on I-35 in downtown Austin Friday evening.

What we know:

AFD says that the spill is in the 1300 block of northbound I-35 and crews are on scene working to contain it.

An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash.

City of Austin Watershed has been called to the scene as some of the oil leaked into a storm drain, says AFD.

The 15th Street exit from I-35 northbound was closed while crews contain and clean up the spill.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how much oil leaked in the crash.