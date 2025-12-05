Avocado oil spill closes 15th Street exit on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - A "significant amount of avocado oil" shut down an exit on I-35 in downtown Austin Friday evening.
What we know:
AFD says that the spill is in the 1300 block of northbound I-35 and crews are on scene working to contain it.
An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash.
City of Austin Watershed has been called to the scene as some of the oil leaked into a storm drain, says AFD.
The 15th Street exit from I-35 northbound was closed while crews contain and clean up the spill.
Image 1 of 2
▼
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown how much oil leaked in the crash.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Fire Department