Avocado oil spill closes 15th Street exit on I-35

By
Published  December 5, 2025 6:06pm CST
Downtown
Avocado oil spill on I-35

Video of traffic around closed 15th Street exit due to avocado oil spill on I-35

The Brief

    • AFD responding to avocado oil spill on I-35
    • 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 was closed
    • Oil has leaked into a storm drain, says AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - A "significant amount of avocado oil" shut down an exit on I-35 in downtown Austin Friday evening.

What we know:

AFD says that the spill is in the 1300 block of northbound I-35 and crews are on scene working to contain it.

An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash.

City of Austin Watershed has been called to the scene as some of the oil leaked into a storm drain, says AFD.

The 15th Street exit from I-35 northbound was closed while crews contain and clean up the spill.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how much oil leaked in the crash.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Fire Department

