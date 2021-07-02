FOX 7 Discussion: Fighting extreme heat in Austin neighborhoods

Austin's hot summers are not felt the same way across the city.

A new project involving University of Texas researchers and the city of Austin is working to identify hot spots and cooling down those neighborhoods. UT is one of four institution selected by NOAA for this.

Project lead and UT professor Dev Niyogi joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss the project.

