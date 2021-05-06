FOX 7 Discussion: Financial relief coming for Texas restaurants
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas restaurants face challenges including rising food prices and staffing shortages.
However, more help is on the way for small businesses working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about aid coming to help Texas restaurants still struggling due to COVID-19.
