FOX 7 Discussion: Financial relief coming for Texas restaurants

Dr. Emily Williams Knight with the Texas Restaurant Association talks about aid coming to help Texas restaurants still struggling due to COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas restaurants face challenges including rising food prices and staffing shortages.

However, more help is on the way for small businesses working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about aid coming to help Texas restaurants still struggling due to COVID-19.

