FOX 7 Discussion: Georgia runoff election races will decide control of Senate

Both of Georgia's Senate seats in the state are now held by Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They were forced into the January runoff contests after no candidate reached the 50% threshold needed to win outright in multi-candidate races.

“Now more than ever, we NEED to keep the Senate in Republican hands,” tweeted Loeffler. She said Saturday that she and Perdue are “the last line of defense against the radical left.”

With a Democratic majority in the Senate, the party that also controls the House would have a firm grasp on power in Washington. Biden would have latitude over nominees, including for his Cabinet, and a chance to push major portions of his legislative agenda through Congress. If Democrats fall short, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, could wield the power to check Biden’s ambitions.

“The Senate is the last line of defense,” tweeted the National Republican Senatorial Committee as soon as the presidential race was called for Biden. It was a fundraising appeal.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about the importance of the two runoff elections in Georgia.