FOX 7 Discussion: Getting a COVID-19 test is now easier at UT Austin

Many people infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms but can spread the virus to others – a roommate, faculty member, family member, partner, or friend who may be susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness.

Getting tested, even when you feel healthy, helps UT Austin monitor and respond to COVID-19 and contributes significantly to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

UT Professor Andreas Matouschek explains the UT Proactive Community Testing Program for COVID-19 to Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin.