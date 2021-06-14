FOX 7 Discussion: Gov Greg Abbott wants to build a border wall
AUSTIN, Texas - One of former President Trump's most famous campaign slogans to "build a wall" is now being used again this time by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott has said that he will tell us this week how he plans to build a wall between Texas and Mexico.
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about Abbott’s announcement that Texas would build a border wall.
