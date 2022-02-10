FOX 7 Discussion: Is mixed messaging hurting Republican Party?

Is mixed messaging hurting the Republican Party? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently came out against the Republican National Committee for censuring two GOP members. McConnell also said the RNC should be supporting GOP candidates regardless of their views.

McConnell's statement came after the RNC voted to centuries U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the January 6th committee.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke to former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown about differing views within the GOP.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter