FOX 7 Discussion: Leaders urged to address Texas foster care crisis

A decade-long lawsuit has highlighted the neglect and abuse foster children have faced in the state of Texas's care.

Advocates are urging Texas leaders to make the necessary changes in response to the perpetual crisis.

Kate Murphy with Texans Care For Children joins Mike Warren to talk about the foster care crisis in Texas.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter