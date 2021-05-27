FOX 7 Discussion: Meals on Wheels faces volunteer shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination rate is allowing more communities to return to a sense of normalcy and, with that comes a need for more volunteers.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has announced plans to restart its daily meal deliveries to homebound seniors in August and says it needs hundreds of more volunteers in order to return to normal.

MOWCTX CEO Adam Hauser joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

