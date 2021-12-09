FOX 7 Discussion: Musicians struggling with rising housing prices
AUSTIN, Texas - City leaders are taking steps to address Austin's housing supply crisis.
The Austin City Council tabled a discussion to encourage more homeowners to build accessory dwelling units to rent out and approved another resolution to allow residential development in commercial zoning districts.
Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison says these items will not be a silver bullet, but at least it will recognize that outdated zoning rules have suppressed local housing supply. She joins Mike Warren to explain.
___
___
