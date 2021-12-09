Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Musicians struggling with rising housing prices

The City of Austin recently determined that there is a need to build at least 135,000 additional housing units over the next decade. A large amount of these units will need to be classified as affordable housing units. Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper Madison joins Mike Warren to explain.

AUSTIN, Texas - City leaders are taking steps to address Austin's housing supply crisis.

The Austin City Council tabled a discussion to encourage more homeowners to build accessory dwelling units to rent out and approved another resolution to allow residential development in commercial zoning districts.

Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison says these items will not be a silver bullet, but at least it will recognize that outdated zoning rules have suppressed local housing supply. She joins Mike Warren to explain.

