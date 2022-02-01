Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Poll shows Beto O'Rourke trailing Greg Abbott in TX Governor's race

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Poll shows Beto O'Rourke trailing Greg Abbott in TX Governor's race

Co-executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party Jamarr Brown and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss current hot topics surrounding the Texas Governor's race.

AUSTIN, Texas - Democrat candidate for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, is going on a weather related campaign swing across 20 Texas cities called the "Keep the Lights On" Tour. 

A recent poll showed O'Rourke trailing behind Gov. Greg Abbott

Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the governor's race. 

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter