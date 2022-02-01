FOX 7 Discussion: Poll shows Beto O'Rourke trailing Greg Abbott in TX Governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas - Democrat candidate for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, is going on a weather related campaign swing across 20 Texas cities called the "Keep the Lights On" Tour.
A recent poll showed O'Rourke trailing behind Gov. Greg Abbott.
Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the governor's race.
