FOX 7 Discussion: President Trump, Biden face off in first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden faced off Tuesday night in the first of multiple presidential debates, often interrupting each other while sharing different visions for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, a vacant Supreme Court seat and concerns about racial justice and violence in U.S. cities.

Both candidates hoped the 90-minute debate would energize their base, as well as potentially win over undecided voters in the 2020 race.

RELATED: App gives Trump-Biden debate viewers chance to win cash

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas are talking about what they are expecting from the first debate.