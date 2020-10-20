FOX 7 Discussion: Preventing domestic violence in Texas amid a pandemic
Maria Jose Angelelli with the Texas Council on Family Violence joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the reported spike in domestic violence homicides this year.
AUSTIN, Texas - As millions are mandated to remain at home to curb coronavirus, domestic violence and child abuse cases are on the rise.
