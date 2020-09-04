FOX 7 Discussion: Protecting bat populations
AUSTIN, Texas - White-nose syndrome is hurting bat populations across North America, including in Texas.
To fight the disease in the future, Texas Parks & Wildlife is looking to researchers at Texas State University for help.
Texas State University researcher Sarah Fritts joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about research the university is doing into white-nose syndrome and the Texas bat population.