FOX 7 Discussion: Reddit investors vs Wall Street
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Reddit investors have fueled stocks, including GameStop and AMC Theatres, this week.
That's created a battle with hedge funds that have lost billions, which has spurred lawsuits and talks about regulations.
RELATED: Amid GameStop and AMC frenzy, Citron Research discontinues reports on short selling
Michael Sury, a lead economist at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss the trading chaos stemming from Reddit investors fueling stocks this week.