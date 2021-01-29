Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Reddit investors vs Wall Street

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Reddit investors have fueled stocks, including GameStop and AMC Theatres, this week.

That's created a battle with hedge funds that have lost billions, which has spurred lawsuits and talks about regulations.

Michael Sury, a lead economist at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss the trading chaos stemming from Reddit investors fueling stocks this week.

