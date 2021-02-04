FOX 7 Discussion: Senator Campbell & Texas Small Business Protection Act

Senator Donna Campbell (R) filed Senate Bill 762, the Texas Small Business Protection Act, to protect small businesses from overreaching ordinances that insert big government into the employment practices of private businesses.

The Texas Small Business Protection Act would prohibit Austin, San

Antonio, and other cities from enforcing involuntary paid sick leave policies on small businesses, burdening them with unnecessary costs and threatening their ability to stay open, according to Senator Campbell.

Senator Donna Campbell joins Mike Warren to talk about the Small Business Protection Act bill she recently filed.