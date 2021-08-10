FOX 7 Discussion: Texas hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients

Last week, the state denied requests from a number of Texas hospitals for additional staffing, telling them to seek federal COVID-19 relief funds from local governments.

After denied requests, the Texas Hospital Association sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott last Thursday asking for critical staffing assistance. This week, Abbott is trying to provide more resources to fight the surge of unvaccinated patients.

Carrie Kroll with the Texas Hospital Association joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

___

___

