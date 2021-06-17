FOX 7 Discussion: The state of Texas's power grid

Anxiety and confusion over the status of Texas's power grid continue tonight.

Earlier this week, ERCOT issued a conservation notice that expires tomorrow, however, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference at the border Wednesday that the grid is better than it's ever been.

During the recent legislative session, lawmakers also touted changes they made to strengthen the state's grid.

Ed Hirs, energy fellow at the University of Houston, joins Mike Warren and Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

