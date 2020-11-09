FOX 7 Discussion: Transition challenges await President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden just won the presidency. That may turn out to be the easy part.

Now, he has to build a government while contending with a Senate that could stay in GOP hands, a House sure to feature fewer Democratic allies and a public that includes more than 70 million people who would prefer that President Donald Trump keep the job.

There also is the looming question of whether Trump, who has claimed the election was being stolen from him, will cooperate. Traditionally, the transition process relies on the outgoing administration working closely with the incoming one, even if they are from different parties.

Don Kettl, a public policy professor at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk more about the transition process and the challenges Biden may face.