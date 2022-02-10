FOX 7 Discussion: U.S. Supreme Court on Alabama redistricting map

The U.S. Supreme Court's 5 to 4 ruling stopped a lower court's order requiring the Alabama GOP-controlled Legislature to redraw maps that would favor Black residents. The justices will decide at a later date if the district map violates the Federal Voting Rights Act.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren discussed the topic with Progress Texas Senior Strategist Glenn Smith and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey.

